Austrian elections: Young, conservative Sebastian Kurz’s People’s Party wins poll

At just 31, Sebastian Kurz appears set to become Austria’s next chancellor after his People’s Party won the most votes in parliamentary elections on October 15.

Kurz’s People’s Party (ÖVP) won 30.2 per cent of the vote in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, marking a major victory for the 31-year-old, according to the latest vote count. If the ÖVP keeps that vote count, they’re set to lead parliament with 57 seats.

The far-right, anti-immigration Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ) came in second place with 26.8 per cent, amounting to 51 seats, while the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) managed to garner 26.3 per cent, amounting to 49 seats. The Green Party took a beating, losing 7.5 per cent support since 2013. They managed to garner 4.9 per cent of the vote, amounting to 9 seats.

