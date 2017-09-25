Three-quarters of Bulgarian primary school pupils are learning English – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

About 74.5 per cent of Bulgarian primary school pupils are studying English as a foreign language, according to statistics released by EU statistics agency Eurostat on the eve of September 26, the European Day of Languages.

In all, 82.9 per cent of Bulgarian primary school pupils are learning a foreign language.

About 81.4 per cent were studying one foreign language and 1.5 per cent were studying two or more.

The second-most studied language among Bulgarian primary school pupils was Russian – but at some vast distance behind English, at 1.5 per cent, Eurostat said.

In 2015, almost 19 million primary school pupils (or 84 per cent of all the pupils at this level) in the EU were studying at least one foreign language, including a million (about five per cent) who were studying two foreign languages or more.

To continue reading, please click here.

