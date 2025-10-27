Bulgaria’s Sofia Synagogue vandalised with ‘Free Palestine’ scrawling

Sofia Synagogue in Bulgaria’s capital city has expressed its indignation after the words “Free Palestine” were scrawled on the outer wall of the historic building where a display honours the victims of the Hamas terrorist group’s attack on Israel on October 7 2023.

In a post on Facebook on October 27, the Synagogue said: “We cannot and will not remain indifferent to attempts to erase the suffering of the victims and normalise violence”.

“We will not allow anyone to mock the memory of the innocent and justify aggression and terror.”

No one can erase the memory of the innocent victims, neither with words nor with similar actions, it said.



This morning, the Sofia Synagogue woke up to yet another manifestation of hatred, it said on its Facebook page.

“This antisemitic act against the Sofia Synagogue was committed on a place dedicated to paying homage to the victims of violence and terror,” the Central Israelite Religious Council said.

“It insults the memory of the dead and, instead of promoting empathy, humanity and peace, incites hatred.”

The inscriptions were immediately cleaned today, the post said.

The case has been reported to the relevant authorities so that the necessary actions can be taken, the Central Israelite Religious Council said.

The vandalism follows earlier incidents, as The Sofia Globe reported, of defacing of Jewish monuments in Sofia and Bourgas and of the Synagogue building in the Black Sea city of Varna.

(Photo: Central Israelite Religious Council)