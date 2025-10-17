FDI in Bulgaria in January-August 2025 was 1.54B euro

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first eight months of the year stood at 1.54 billion euro, the equivalent of 1.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on October 17.

In the same period of 2024, FDI was 1.73 billion euro, although BNB originally reported 697.8 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, was 227.8 million euro (compared to an outflow of 32.2 million euro in January-August 2024) and the BNB figures showed 2.37 billion euro in re-invested earnings (compared to 1.88 billion euro for the first eight months of last year.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies recorded a net outflow of 12.1 million euro, compared to a net outflow of 5.5 million euro recorded in January-August 2024.

The central bank data showed 1.06 billion euro in investment outflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to an outflow of 117.2 million euro in the first eight months of 2024. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 288.2 million euro in January-August, compared to 690.3 million euro in the first eight months of last year, BNB said.

(Photo: Miroslav Sárička/sxc.hu)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments