Bulgaria takes delivery of fourth new medical emergency helicopter

The fourth helicopter designed for emergency medical assistance by air has arrived in Bulgaria, the country’s Health Ministry said in a media statement on October 17.



The new air ambulance will be based in the hangar of the Georgi Benkovski Air Force Academy in the town of Dolna Mitropolia, from where it will serve the wide perimeter of the region and will significantly contribute to the development of emergency medical assistance by air in the country, the ministry said.



The handover protocol between the Bulgarian side and the contractor is expected to be finalized by the end of the month, the statement said. After the signing, procedures for registration and licensing of the helicopter, necessary for its introduction into operational readiness, are pending.



The ministry said that the fifth helicopter is expected to arrive by the end of 2025, and the delivery of the last three is planned for 2026.



Currently, one helicopter is positioned at the operational base in the city of Sofia and two in the town of Sliven. The new helicopter is already located in the city of Dolna Mitropolia. The rest will be distributed in the city of Plovdiv, the village of Gabrovnitsa in Montana municipality and the village of Buhovtsi in Turgovishte municipality.



Actions are currently being taken to change the development plans of the properties, the ministry said. The operational bases should be built by the end of June 2026. In parallel, the construction of hospital helipads is continuing, according to the statement. It is planned to have such in 18 state medical institutions for hospital care.



“This significant investment in the health infrastructure is part of the efforts to improve access to quality medical care and save human lives in critical situations,” the Health Ministry said.

(Photo: Health Ministry)