European Parliament rejects two motions of censure of VDL Commission

The European Parliament voted on October 9 to reject two motions of censure of the Ursula von der Leyen European Commission.

The first motion, tabled by the far-right Patriots for Europe group, cited a number of grounds, including the “European Commission’s misguided green policies”, financial scandals, a failure to come up with adequate policies to stop illegal migration and a claim that the Commission had become “a threat to freedom of expression”.

To be approved, at least 361 MEPs in the 720-seat House would have to have voted in favour.

On the first motion, 594 MEPs voted, 179 in favour, 378 against, with 37 abstentions.

The second motion, tabled by The Left group, attacked the Von der Leyen Commission on various grounds, including the Commission’s approach to the EU-Mercosur Agreement, the situation in Gaza, “an incapacity and an unwillingness to address the deepening social and climate crises” and the EU-US trade deal, which those behind the motion described as ” prejudicial, asymmetrical, and non-reciprocal”

On the second motion, 594 MEPs voted, 133 in favour, 383 against, with 78 abstentions.

This was the first time that there have been two motions of censure voted on on the same day by the European Parliament.

In July 2025, the European Parliament voted to reject a motion of censure of the Von der Leyen Commission, tabled largely on the basis of Von der Leyen’s refusal to provide access to messages exchanged with pharmaceutical manufacturer Pfizer regarding the supply of more than a billion doses worth several billion euro during the Covid-19 pandemic.

