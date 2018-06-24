Merkel advocates bilateral, trilateral deals over migrants to EU

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday downplayed expectations that the EU summit next Thursday will be able to come to a full agreement to deal with the bloc’s management of migration.

Merkel instead advocated bilateral and trilateral deals to cope with migrants in Europe.

“Wherever possible we want European solutions. Where this is not possible we want bring those who are willing together and find a common framework for action,” Merkel said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also echoed Merkel’s suggestion of members acting in smaller groups.

Leaders of 16 European Union nations met for the informal talks in a bid to iron out differences over migration policies. The mini-summit took place amid domestic difficulties in Germany over the issue of migration and a crackdown on NGO rescue ships operating in the Mediterranean Sea.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Merkel said the mini-summit had created “a lot of goodwill” to discuss EU disagreements on migration.

To continue reading, please visit dw.de

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments