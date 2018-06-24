Turkey holds breath as votes counted in June 24 election

Share this: Facebook

Polls have closed in Turkey’s high-stakes presidential and parliamentary elections. Incumbent president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, could face a run-off round against a secular candidate riding a last-minute wave of support.

Over 56 million Turkish nationals were eligible to vote in presidential and parliamentary elections before polls closed on Sunday.

State media reported that Recep Tayyip Erdogan had picked up 55 per cent of the vote after nearly two-thirds of the ballots were counted. His nearest rival, Muharrem Ince, garnered 29 per cent.

Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) picked up 45 percent of the vote with half of the ballots counted in the parliamentary elections. The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) has so far garnered 21 per cent.

To continue reading, please click here.

