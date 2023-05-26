EC deal with BioNTech-Pfizer on Covid-19 vaccines allows reduced purchases by EU countries

The European Commission (EC) announced on May 26 that it had reached an agreement with BioNTech-Pfizer on adapting the existing contract on vaccines against Covid-19, including a reduction in the quantity of doses purchased by EU countries under the contract.

“The amendment to the existing vaccines supply contract takes into account the improved epidemiological situation, while continuing to ensure access to the latest available version of the vaccine should Covid-19 variants of concern appear in the future,” the EC said.

The agreement provides for a reduction in the quantity of doses purchased by member states under the contract.

Following payment of a fee, originally contracted doses will be converted into optional orders.

The agreement also provides for an extension in the length of time in which EU countries will be able to take delivery of the vaccines – up to four years from now.

The deal creates the possibility to continue to have access to additional doses up to the original contracted volume until the end of the contract to meet needs, should cases rise, and the epidemiological situation deteriorate.

There will be continued access to vaccines adapted to new variants as soon as authorised by the regulators.

The amendment was reached following negotiations between the vaccine developers, member states and the Commission to better align to vaccine strategies and the evolving public health needs in the member states, the EC said.

