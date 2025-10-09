Bulgarian Jewish organisation reacts to Israel – Hamas deal

In a post on Facebook on October 9, the Shalom Organization of the Jews in Bulgaria reacted to the agreement the night before on the first phase of a Gaza peal between the State of Israel and Hamas.

The BBC reported that the agreement would see the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the entry of aid into Gaza.

“A day after we marked the two-year anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attack, Israel and Hamas signed a ceasefire agreement last night,” Shalom said.

Under the first phase of the deal, 20 live hostages will return home by the end of the week in exchange for nearly 2000 Palestinian prisoners.

“In the meantime, it is important that all democratic nations unite and stand firm against terrorism and antisemitism. The world must ensure that Hamas is disarmed, excluded from Gaza’s future, and that all hostages are returned home,” Shalom said.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, in a post on X on October 9, said that the agreement on the first phase of the Gaza peace deal marks a significant breakthrough.

“This is a major diplomatic accomplishment and a real chance to end a devastating war and release all the hostages. The EU will do what it can to support its implementation,” Kallas said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on X on October 9 that she welcomed the announcement of an agreement to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, based on the proposal put forward by US President Trump.

“I commend the diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye in achieving this breakthrough,” Von der Leyen said. “Am also encouraged by the support of the Government of Israel and the Palestinian Authority”.

Now, all parties must fully uphold the terms of the agreement, Von der Leyen said.

”All hostages must be released safely. A permanent ceasefire must be established. The suffering must end,” she said.

“The EU will continue to support the swift and safe delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. And when the time comes, we will be ready to help with recovery and reconstruction.

“Today’s opportunity should be seized. It’s the opportunity to forge a credible political path toward lasting peace and security. A path firmly anchored in the two-state solution,” Von der Leyen said.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)