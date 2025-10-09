European Parliament demands unified EU response to Russian violations, hybrid warfare threats

In a resolution adopted on October 9, members of the European Parliament strongly condemned Russia’s “reckless and escalatory actions” of violating the air space of EU and Nato member states Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania.

The resolution was adopted by 469 votes in favour, 97 against, and 38 abstentions.

MEPs also denouncde the deliberate drone incursions aimed at critical infrastructure in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway.

They are, MEPs say, part of Russia’s “systematic military and hybrid warfare and provocations against the EU” and its member states. Russia bears full and unequivocal responsibility for the actions in Polish, Estonian and Romanian air spaces.

Encouraging any initiative which enables the EU and its member states to take “coordinated, united and proportionate action against all violations of their airspace, including shooting down airborne threats” , MEPs welcome the concept of an EU drone wall and the Eastern Flank Watch initiatives while underlining the need to ensure comprehensive coverage of all member states facing direct security challenges along its southern flank.

They consider the range of sabotage and hybrid activities of Russia against the EU amounts to state-sponsored terrorism, even if they fall below the threshold of an armed attack.

The EU must show resolve and signal that any third country attempting to violate member state sovereignty will immediately face retaliation, the resolution says.

MEPs also call on the Council of the EU and the European Commission to increase the effectiveness and impact of sanctions on Russia, to definitively undermine the country’s ability to continue waging its brutal war of aggression against Ukraine.

The punitive measures should extend to all the states enabling Russia’s actions, such as Belarus, Iran and North Korea, with MEPs also advocating for sanctions against Chinese entities suppling dual-use goods and military items, essential for the manufacturing of drones and missiles.

Calling for enhanced coordination, unity and solidarity among member states, EU institutions, and Nato structures, MEPs insist on the urgent need to move towards a genuine European Defence Union, building on and going further than existing frameworks such as the White Paper for European Defence and Readiness 2030.

This progress should go hand in hand with adequate funding within the current and next Multiannual Financial Framework they say, emphasising the need for stronger civil-military airspace coordination; and better equipping police forces and civilian authorities with the means to detect and defend against drones.

The European Parliament also calls for the EU and its member states to equip authorities with the appropriate means to counter drones at critical infrastructure sites such as airports and power plants.