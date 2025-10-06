Bulgaria: Highest-level weather warning for Black Sea coast as torrential rain forecast for October 7

Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the highest-level warning of very dangerous weather – Code Red – for districts along or close to the country’s Black Sea coast for October 7 because of forecast heavy rain.

The districts subject to the Code Red warning are Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Bourgas, Yambol and Haskovo.

The Code Orange warning of dangerous weather has been issued for several districts for October 7, also because of heavy rain – Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Pleven, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Shoumen, Razgrad, Turgovishte, Kurdzhali and Smolyan.

The lesser Code Yellow warning for potential dangerous weather has been issued for Plovdiv, Stara Zagora and Sofia district (as distinct from the district of Sofia city).

The districts of Sofia city, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil and Pernik are classified Code Green for October 7, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

The meteorological bureau said that on October 7 and 8, it will be cloudy, in many places with rain, significant in places in eastern and northern Bulgaria.

There will be moderate, but briefly strong, strong northwesterly wind, in the eastern half of the country.

Maximum temperatures will be between 10° and 15° Celsius, and mininums between 5° and 10°. In Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, the forecast minimum for October 7 is 7° and the maximum 10°.

(Photo: mattnolt)