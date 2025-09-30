VDL: Agreement with Ukraine on spending 2B euro on drones

The European Commission (EC) and Ukraine have agreed with Ukraine that a total of two billion euro will be spent on drones, allowing Ukraine to scale up its drone production capacity and the EU to be benefit from this technology, EC President Ursula von der Leyen said on September 30.

Von der Leyen was speaking alongside Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte, who attended a September 30 meeting of the EC to discuss Europe’s defence and security.

“A more structural solution for military support is necessary,” Von der Leyen said.

“This is why I have put forward the idea of a Reparations Loan based on immobilised Russian sovereign assets,” she said.

The voan would not be disbursed in one go, but in tranches, and with conditions attached, Von der Leyen said.

“And we will strengthen our own defence industry by ensuring that part of the loan is used for procurements in Europe and with Europe. Importantly, there is no seizing of the assets.

“Ukraine has to repay the loan, if Russia is paying reparations. The perpetrator must be held responsible,” she said.

Von der Leyen said that Europe must deliver a strong and united response to Russia’s drone incursions at its borders.

“That is why we will propose immediate actions to create the drone wall as part of Eastern Flank Watch. We must move fast forward – together with Ukraine and in close coordination with Nato,” she said.

Rutte said: “We have to keep our skies safe.

“And we have seen over last couple of weeks, what happened with the drones in Poland, the MIG-31s in Estonia, but also what is happening now in Denmark.

“In Denmark, we are still assessing what is behind it. But when it comes to Poland and Estonia, it is clear it is the Russians,” Rutte said.

“Still, we are assessing whether it is intentional or not. But even if it is not intentional, it is reckless and it is unacceptable.”

Rutte said that the drone wall initiative is timely and necessary, “because in the end, we cannot spend millions of euro, or dollars, on missiles to take out the drones, which are only costing a couple of thousand dollars. So we need the drone wall.”

(Photo: EC Audiovisual Service)