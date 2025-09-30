Meteorological bureau: Bulgaria’s September 2025 similar to other very warm Septembers over past 15 years

September 2025 in Bulgaria was similarly warm to September 2024, as well as to other very warm Septembers in the past 15 years, the national meteorological bureau said in a regular report released as the month ended.

The average monthly temperatures in Bulgaria in September 2025 were between 16 and 23 degrees Celsius, deviating from the monthly norm between plus 0.5 and plus 3 degrees.

The highest measured temperature was 37.2 degrees on September 3 in Radnevo, Stara Zagora district. The lowest minimum temperature at a weather station in a settlement was 0 degrees on September 19 in Chepelare, where there was also frost, and the lowest temperature measured on a mountain peak was minus 5.8 degrees on Musala peak on September 30.

In Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, the highest measured temperature was 33.5 degrees on September 3, and the lowest, plus 5.5 degrees on September 19.

In most of the country, monthly amounts of rain were below the climatic norm.

September 2025 was among the driest months of September in Bulgaria in the past 15 years.

During the month, the water levels of the rivers in the country were below the average water levels and around the low water levels.

The drought at the end of summer and the beginning of autumn prevented deep ploughing and pre-sowing cultivation of the areas intended for sowing with autumn crops.

For this reason, the agrotechnical deadlines for sowing winter rapeseed were missed in September.

After the warm weather for the season, a significant decrease in temperatures and a change in agrometeorological conditions occurred in the last days of the month.

At the end of September, precipitation of economic significance fell in places in the southwestern regions, which moistened the upper soil layers and improved the conditions for conducting seasonal soil cultivation, the report said.

