Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry warns of French national strike on October 2

A national strike has been scheduled for October 2 in France, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry’s situation centre said in an advsory.

It is expected that public transport in Paris and the Ile-de-France region and trains throughout the country will be affected, the ministry said.

On October 2, the metro in the capital will operate only in the time slots from 6.30am to 10am and from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

Public sector institutions and schools may be closed or operate on a limited basis, the statement said.

The ministry recommended that Bulgarian citizens residing in France for a short or long term inform themselves about the transport situation in the country in real time through the Bonjour RATP and SNCF Connect applications and, if possible, to plan alternative ways of travelling.

(Photo: Nelso Silva, via Wikimedia Commons)