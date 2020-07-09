Prosecutors arrest two Bulgarian presidential aides

Share this: Facebook

Prosecutors have arrested two aides to President Roumen Radev, it was announced on July 9.

One is Iliya Milushev, presidential adviser on security issues, and the other Plamen Uzunov, adviser on legal issues and anti-corruption.

Also taken into custody was a former employee of the State Intelligence Agency, identified in a prosecutor’s statement only his initials, MK.

Milushev was arrested in connection with pre-trial proceedings involving disclosure of state secrets, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

His arrest following examination of his phone. “It was established that the device contained information concerning the State Agency for Technical Operations,” the statement said.

Milushev voluntarily handed over four documents, which had been taken illegally from the State Intelligence Agency. According to the Agency, the documents contain information constituting a state secret, prosecutors said.

He said that he had found the documents in his office at the office of the Presidential administration building. This had necessitated investigative actions in the Presidential administration building as well, the statement said.

Uzunov was detained near Plovdiv and was to be taken to Sofia. Bulgarian National Television quoted the Prosecutor’s Office as confirming that Uzunov had been taken into 24-hour custody.

His office in the Presidential building in Sofia was searched. Documents and computer records were seized.

The investigation is in connection with alleged influence-trading. Business executive Plamen Bobokov also has been taken into custody. In previous statements to the media, Uzunov and Bobokov have denied wrongdoing.

(Archive photo: Bulgaria Interior Ministry press centre)

