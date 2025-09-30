Bulgaria utilities regulator raises gas prices by 0.8% for October 2025

Bulgaria’s utilities regulator said on September 30 that it approved a 0.8 per cent increase in the regulated gas price in the country for the month of October, setting the new price at 61.01 leva a MWh, or 31.19 euro a MWh, excluding transportation costs, excise and value-added tax.

The price set by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) for October is lower than the one recorded the same month of 2024, when the regulator set a price of 63.72 leva a MWh.

Although the EWRC did not give a reason for its decision, it is generally linked to the reference price on the TTF gas hub in the Netherlands, which serves as the main European price benchmark.

Domestic consumption for October will be covered by gas received under the long-term contract with Azerbaijan, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered under previously agreed contracts, the regulator said.

