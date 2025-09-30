Civil defence sirens, BG-ALERT system to be tested in Bulgaria on October 1

The civil defence sirens and BG-ALERT system will be tested in various cities in Bulgaria on October 1 at 11am, the Interior Ministry said.

The sirens will be tested in Sofia, Bourgas, Varna, Kurdzhali, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Smolyan, Vratsa, in municipalities in the districts of Vidin, Pernik and Yambol, and in the settlements in the 30-kilometre zone around the Kozloduy nuclear power station, Stara Zagora and Galabovo.

The sirens will be accompanied by voice announcements.

The BG-ALERT system will distribute a test message throughout the country, containing text in Bulgarian and English.

To receive the test messages, users must activate the “Test Signals” channel through the device menu, the ministry said.



More information about the BG-ALERT system can be found at www.bg-alert.bg.

The ministry issued a reminder that the system is tested twice a year on the first working day of April and October – in accordance with the regulation on the terms and conditions for the functioning of the National Early Warning System and the notification of the executive authorities and the population in the event of disasters and for the notification of air danger.

“The aim is to check the technical condition of the built siren system, improve the skills for activating the system and broadcasting live information, as well as train the population in recognising the signals,” the Interior Ministry said.