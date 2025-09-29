EU leaders congratulate Sandu on her pro-European party’s victory in Moldova’s elections

Leaders of the European Union extended congratulations on September 29 to Moldovan President Maia Sandu after her pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) won a majority in the country’s parliamentary elections.

According to Moldova’s electoral commission, with 99.91 per cent of ballots counted on the morning of September 29, Sandu’s PAS had 50.16 per cent of the vote, far ahead of former president Igor Dodon’s pro-Russian Patriotic Bloc, which had 24.19 per cent.

Sandu had described the elections as the most consequential in Moldova’s history, in what was widely seen as a contest between a pro-European path and domination by Russia, with Moscow have exerted huge efforts through funding and disinformation to try to swing the result Putin’s Kremlin’s way.

Unofficial estimates are that the result will give PAS 54 to 55 seats in Moldova’s 101-seat Parliament, enough to vote in a government without the need to seek coalition partners.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in a message on X, said: “Moldova, you’ve done it again. No attempt to sow fear or division could break your resolve.

“You made your choice clear: Europe. Democracy. Freedom. Our door is open. And we will stand with you every step of the way. The future is yours,” Von der Leyen said.

European Council President António Costa said on X: “The people of Moldova have spoken and their message is loud and clear.

“They chose democracy, reform, and a European future, in the face of pressure and interference from Russia The EU stands with Moldova. Every step of the way,” Costa said.

On X, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said: ” Moldova’s vote is a clear yes to a European future.

“Despite Russia’s massive efforts to spread disinformation and buy votes, no force can stop a people committed to freedom. We stand with Moldova on their path to the EU,” Kallas said.

(Photo: https://presedinte.md/)