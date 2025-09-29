The Sofia Globe

NSI: Visits to Bulgaria by non-residents for holidays topped 1.19 million in August 2025

The Sofia Globe staff

There were more than 1.19 million visits by non-residents to Bulgaria for holidays in August 2025, according to figures released on September 29 by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Of the visits to Bulgaria for holidays in August by people from other European Union countries, the top three were from Romania, 358 666, Germany, 98 932, and Poland, 85 315.

Of those from non-EU European countries, 88 489 were from Ukraine, 43 350 from Türkiye and 40 763.

From countries elsewhere in the world, top was Israel, 37 676.

The NSI said that the total number of visits by non-residents to Bulgaria in August 2025 was 6.3 per cent higher than in August 2024.

An increase in the trips with all observed purposes was registered, the statistics agency said.

The predominant share of the visits was for holidays, 52.9 per cent, followed by trips for other purposes, 42.1 per cent, and on business, five per cent.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

