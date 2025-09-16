Bulgarian Navy destroys drone in Black Sea east of Varna

Bulgaria’s Navy destroyed on September 16 a drone that it had spotted the day before in the waters of the Black Sea about 80km east of Varna, the Defence Ministry said.

On September 15, the Navy, in cooperation with allied forces and assets, discovered the damaged drone, the ministry said.

The object was reconnoitered, after which it was destroyed on September 16, during which no secondary explosion was observed.

During the operation, a Bulgarian Navy helicopter, a cutter and a ship participated, and all measures were taken to secure shipping in the area, the ministry said.

A specialist team from the Bulgarian Navy removed a drone that washed up on the north beach of Bourgas on September 12, the Ministry of Defence said at the time.

That was the second recent incident involving the finding of a drone on a beach on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea, after on August 12 one was spotted on a beach in Sozopol.