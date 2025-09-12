Bulgarian Navy removes drone that washed up on Bourgas beach

A specialist team from the Bulgarian Navy removed a drone that washed up on the north beach of Bourgas on September 12, the Ministry of Defence said.

The team was called out after a report that there was a drone in the water was submitted to universal emergency number 112, the statement said.

The team established that the object was drone, that did not contain an explosive substance and did not pose a danger.

With the permission of the Chief of Staff of the Navy, the team transported the object to the Naval Base Bourgas.

The military personnel acted at the request of the Bourgas district governor and with the authorisation of the Chief of Defence, the statement said.

This is the second recent incident involving the finding of a drone on a beach on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea, after on August 12 one was spotted on a beach in Sozopol.

(Photos: Ministry of Defence)