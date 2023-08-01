Covid-19: In past month, 16 deaths in Bulgaria

The deaths of 16 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past month, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 38 442, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on August 1.

The Covid-19 death toll in July 2023 is comparable to the first months of the pandemic in Bulgaria, and is the lowest in a month in 2023.

In January 2023, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll was 71, with 38 in February, 43 in March, 68 in April, 57 in May and 41 in June. So far this year, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 334.

In March 2020, when the first Covid-19 case was detected in the country, there were eight deaths, followed by 58 in April 2020 and 72 in May 2020.

A total of 595 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in July, bringing the total to date to 1 309 672.

There are 1394 active cases, 38 fewer than the figure in the July 1 report.

As of August 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 3.48 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from the 7.19 figure reported on July 1.

There are 104 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 58 fewer than the figure in the July 1 report, with 10 in intensive care, 12 fewer than the figure in the July 1 report.

A total of 4 613 337 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 182 in the past month.

A total of 2 077 791 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 45 in the past month.

A total of 946 006 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 133 in the past month.

As of the August 1 report, a total of 73 436 adapted booster doses had been administered, including 133 in the past month.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the ‘become a patron’ button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!