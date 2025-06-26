Bulgaria’s road agency advises of temporary traffic changes on Trakia Motorway

From 9am on June 27 until 9am on June 29, the organisation of traffic in the direction of Sofia will change between the 120th and 125th km of the Trakia Motorway for road repairs in the section in the Plovdiv district, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

There will be limitations to driving in the normal and emergency lanes because of repairs to the asphalt, the agency said.



While the work is being done, two lanes will be set aside for those travelling to Sofia and Bourgas, with the Bourgas lane having two lanes for those travelling to the sea, and one in the direction of Sofia.

The Sofia lane will have one lane for those travelling to the capital city. In both lanes, the passage of heavy goods vehicles in the left lanes will be limited. Only passenger cars will be able to drive there.



The Road Infrastructure Agency apologised to the public for the inconvenience caused, “but the repair work is necessary to ensure traffic safety and increase travel comfort,” it said.

Drivers are required to comply with traffic rules and not undertake risky overtaking that endangers the safety of all other travelers, the agency said.

