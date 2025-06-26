NSI: Circulatory system diseases main causes of death in Bulgaria in 2024

The main causes of death among the entire population of Bulgaria in 2024 were again the diseases of the circulatory system, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on June 26.

A total of 61 100 – about 60.7 per cent – of deaths were caused by such diseases, the NSI said.

In the second place in causes of death among the entire population were neoplasms – 265.8 per 100 000 of the population, with the intensity being higher among men – 313.7 per 100 000 men, against 221.5 per 100 000 women.

A total of 100 736 deaths were recorded in Bulgaria in 2024.

Very far down on the scale were deaths from Covid-19, which added up to 394. Of this total, 276 were above the age of 75.

(Photo: Sofia municipality)