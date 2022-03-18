FDI in Bulgaria in January 2022 was 188.4M euro

Share this: Facebook

Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in the first month of the year stood at 188.4 million euro, the equivalent of 0.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on March 18.

In January 2021, FDI was 55.9 million euro, but the BNB originally reported 32.7 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, was 53.1 million euro (compared to an outflow of 78.9 million euro in January 2021) and the BNB figures showed 46.3 million euro in re-invested earnings (compared to 189.7 million euro for the first month of last year.)

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign companies totalled 0.4 million euro, up from 0.3 million euro recorded in January 2021.

The central bank data showed 89 million euro in investment inflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to an outflow of 54.9 million euro in the first month of 2021. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in January 2022 came from Germany (57.5 million euro), Luxembourg (14 million euro) and the Netherlands (13.2 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Italy (-3.5 million euro) and Sweden (-2.7 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 40.1 million euro in January, compared to 28.9 million euro in the same month of last year, BNB said.

