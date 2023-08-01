Bulgaria’s road death toll in first seven months of 2023 is 277

A total of 277 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first seven months of 2023, according to provisional figures posted on August 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This is five fewer road deaths in Bulgaria than the figure as of the same date last year, the ministry said.

There were 3744 road accidents in Bulgaria from January 1 to July 31. Apart from the dead, 4956 people were seriously injured.

In July 2023, there were 741 road accidents, leaving 52 people dead and 980 seriously injured. A year ago, the Interior Ministry reported 60 road accident deaths in July 2022, in provisional figures posted on August 1 last year.

In 2022, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the European Union, according to provisional figures published on February 21 by the European Commission.

Romania had the highest road death rate in the EU in 2022, at 86 deaths per one million inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria at 78 per million.

(Photo: Jennifer Shihab/freeimages.com)

