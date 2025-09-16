EU ministers adopt recommendation on transition from temporary protection for displaced Ukrainians

European Union ministers have agreed on a common framework for displaced Ukrainians to ensure a sustainable return and reintegration into Ukraine, when conditions allow, as well as a gradual transition to other residence statuses for those eligible, a September 16 statement by the Council of the EU said.

With this recommendation the EU is preparing for a coordinated approach for when conditions in Ukraine are conducive to phasing out the temporary protection status, the statement said.

The recommendation also contains measures to ensure information provision to displaced persons and measures to ensure coordination, monitoring and exchange of information among member states and Ukraine.

EU member states are called on to offer displaced Ukrainians national residence permits, issued for instance on grounds related to employment, training, education or family grounds, if the persons meet certain conditions.

People enjoying temporary protection should also be allowed to apply for statuses under EU law, for instance related to highy qualified employment. It is not possible to hold statuses under EU law simultaneously with benefitting from temporary protection.

Many Ukrainians who fled from the war need support in order to be able to return to Ukraine and reintegrate into Ukrainian society, the statement said.

Member states can help them by allowing them to undertake exploratory visits to Ukraine. The conditions for these exploratory visits should be coordinated among EU countries, it said.

Member states should also provide for voluntary return programmes valid for a limited time period – and coordinate the conditions of those programmes with the Ukrainian authorities and other member states.

They should furthermore extend the temporary protection rights (e.g. related to housing, medical care and schooling) to people enrolled in voluntary return programmes.

Member states should also ensure that they provide information to displaced Ukrainians – regarding opportunities to apply for another legal status, the impact on their advantages and rights, and support for returning to Ukraine.

EU countries should in particular set up information systems and campaigns concerning voluntary return programmes.

They can also establish so-called Unity Hubs, which can be financed through EU programmes.

“Unity Hubs can serve as points of contact for displaced Ukrainians in a member state, provide assistance with documents and also employment advice in Ukraine and the host country,” the statement said.

The recommendation, which is a guidance for EU member states, will enter into force following its adoption.

(Archive photo: EC Audiovisual Service/ Dan Gutu)