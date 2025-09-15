Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry summons Russian ambassador over violations of Polish, Romanian air space

Russian ambassador in Sofia Eleonora Mitrofanova was summoned to Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry on September 15 in connection with the deliberate violation of the air space of Poland, Bulgaria’s Nato ally and EU partner, by the entry of Russian military drones on September 10, the ministry said in a media statement.

The Foreign Ministry’s Director General for Political Affairs, Gergana Karadzhova, handed a written demarche to Mitrofanova, through which Bulgaria condemns in the most categorical manner possible the deliberate violation of Poland’s air space and expresses absolute solidarity with its ally and partner, the ministry said.

“Bulgaria views these irresponsible actions of the Russian side, including the entry of a Russian drone into Romanian air space on September 13 2025, as a threat to the security of European citizens, regional stability and international peace,” it said.

The ministry said that this provocation by Russia is not an isolated incident, but is part of a series of unacceptable violations of the air space of a number of EU and Nato member states since 2022, “pointing more to an escalating campaign by Russia than a will to de-escalate”.

“The gross violation of Euro-Atlantic air space and the ongoing massive Russian strikes against civilian and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine strengthen Bulgaria’s determination to actively support and participate in the common actions of our allies and partners to ensure the defence and security of Nato and the EU on the Eastern Flank, as well as diplomatic efforts to de-escalate and find a comprehensive, fair and sustainable peaceful solution to the unprovoked Russian military aggression against Ukraine,” the ministry said.

“Bulgaria calls on the Russian side to immediately stop its attacks on Ukraine and dangerous provocations against European countries and to seriously engage in meaningful negotiations to end hostilities as a first step towards establishing a lasting and just peace.”

Bulgaria stands together in full solidarity with its ally Poland, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on September 10 after a large-scale incursion into Polish air space of Russian drones.

“Russia’s repeated intrusions into Nato air space are a threat to the Euro-Atlantic security. Such actions will be met with decisive measures to protect the Alliance,” Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said on X.

Romania’s Defence Ministry said on September 13 that on that day, at 6.05pm, two F-16 aircraft from the 86th Air Base, Fetești, were scrambled on an Air Policing mission to monitor the air situation near the border with Ukraine, following Russian strikes on Ukrainian Danube infrastructure.

At 6.23pm, the F-16s detected and tracked an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) within national air space. The UAV was monitored until approximately 20 km southwest of Chilia Veche, when radar contact was lost.

The UAV did not overfly populated areas and did not pose an imminent threat to the civilian population, the statement said.

On September 14, Romania’s Defence Ministry said that it firmly condemns the Russian Federation’s irresponsible actions and emphasizes that they represent a new challenge posed to regional security and stability in the Black Sea area.

Such incidents demonstrate the Russian Federation’s lack of respect for the norms of international law and endanger not only the Romanian citizens’ safety, but also Nato’s collective security, it said.

(Photo: Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs)