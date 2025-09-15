The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria records 5.3% annual inflation in August

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s annual consumer price index (CPI) recorded 5.3 per cent inflation in August, unchanged from a month earlier, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on September 15.

The monthly CPI figure recorded 0.1 per cent inflation in August.

Food prices rose by 0.3 per cent compared to July, while non-food prices fell by 0.3 per cent and services prices were 0.5 per cent higher, NSI said.

Compared to August 2024, food prices were 6.8 per cent higher, while non-food prices were 0.7 per cent up and services prices rose by eight per cent.

The harmonised CPI figure, calculated by NSI for comparison with European Union data, recorded monthly inflation of 0.1 per cent. The annual harmonised CPI inflation was 3.5 per cent, up from 3.4 per cent a month earlier.

Food and beverage prices were 6.9 per cent higher in August, on an annual basis, while the price of utilities and housing rose by 8.4 per cent and transportation costs were 1.9 per cent lower compared to the same month of last year. The three categories account for 45.7 per cent of the harmonised CPI basket.

(Consumer price index changes since August 2024. Bars illustrate the annual CPI inflation and lines show the monthly CPI inflation. Graphic: NSI)

