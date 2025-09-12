Bulgaria’s exports in January – July 2025 down 4.8%, imports up 3.6% y/y

The Sofia Globe

In January – July 2025, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 48 428.7 million leva, 4.8 per cent less than in January – July 2024, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on September 12.

In July 2025, the total exports of goods added up to 7 164.0 million leva, a decrease of 13.2 per cent compared with July 2024.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in  January – July 2025 amounted to 58 974.0 million leva (at CIF prices), 3.6 per cent more than in January – July 2024.

In July 2025, the total imports of goods decreased by 0.5 per cent compared with July 2024, adding up to 8 754.8 million leva.

The total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the period January – July 2025, amounting to 10 545.3 million leva.

In July 2025, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1 590.8 million leva, the NSI said.

