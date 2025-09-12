The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Business 

NSI: Bulgarian accommodation establishments’ revenue in July 2025 up 15.9% y/y

The Sofia Globe staff

The total revenue from nights spent in places of accommodation in Bulgaria in July 2025 was 15.9 per cent higher than in July 2024, reaching 608.1 million leva, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on September 12.

Of this sum, 424.8 million leva was from non-residents and 183.3 million leva from residents of Bulgaria, the NSI said.

The number of arrivals was 3.6 per cent higher than in July 2024, with an increase of 5.2 per cent for non-residents and 1.7 per cent for residents of Bulgaria, the statistics agency said.

(Photo: Pearlie Ng/ freeimages.com)

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Bulgarian places of accommodation revenue in December 2023 up 19.8% y/y

The Sofia Globe staff

United Group sells telecom towers in Bulgaria, Croatia and Slovenia to Saudi Tawal

The Sofia Globe staff

ECB: Headline inflation in euro zone to drop to 1.7% in 2026

The Sofia Globe staff