NSI: Bulgarian accommodation establishments’ revenue in July 2025 up 15.9% y/y

The total revenue from nights spent in places of accommodation in Bulgaria in July 2025 was 15.9 per cent higher than in July 2024, reaching 608.1 million leva, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on September 12.

Of this sum, 424.8 million leva was from non-residents and 183.3 million leva from residents of Bulgaria, the NSI said.

The number of arrivals was 3.6 per cent higher than in July 2024, with an increase of 5.2 per cent for non-residents and 1.7 per cent for residents of Bulgaria, the statistics agency said.

(Photo: Pearlie Ng/ freeimages.com)