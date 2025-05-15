World Travel & Tourism Council predicts further recovery for Bulgaria’s tourism sector in 2025

Bulgaria’s Travel & Tourism sector is on a continued recovery trajectory, according to new research from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), released on May 15.

Forecast to contribute 16.7 billion leva to the national economy this year — closing in on pre-pandemic levels — the sector is fast recovering from the shock of the pandemic, the WTTC said.

With international visitors accounting for almost 80 per cent of travel spending, and over 65 per cent of all trips taken for leisure, Bulgaria is continuing to cement its place as a favourite European destination, the statement said.

It said that the sector is set to support almost 333 000 jobs in 2025, rising to more than 386,00 by 2035.

“The story is one of both growth and impact: Travel & Tourism now accounts for more than eight per cent of government revenues and plays a vital role in employment,” the WTTC said.

(Main photo, of Rila Monastery: Raggatt2000)