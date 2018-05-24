New data protection rules take effect across EU on May 25

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission has issued a reminder that as of May 25 2018, new data protection rules will apply across the EU.

In a May 24 statement, Andrus Ansip, Vice-President for the Digital Single Market, said: “Europe’s new data protection rules will be a reality tomorrow.

“Europeans’ privacy will be better protected and companies benefit from a single set of rules across the EU. Strong data protection rules are the basis for a functioning Digital Single Market and for the online economy to prosper. The new rules ensure that citizens can trust in how their data is used and that the EU can make the best of the opportunities of the data economy.”

Vĕra Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, added: “Personal data is the gold of the 21st century. And we leave our data basically at every step we take, especially in the digital world. (…) Data protection is a fundamental right in the EU. The new rules will put the Europeans back in control of their data. (…) The rules are based on a risk-based approach.

“Companies that have been making money from our data, have more responsibilities. They should also give something back to the consumers; at least the security of their data. Companies, which do not process data as their core business activity, have less obligations and mainly have to make sure that the data they process are secure and used legally.

“They will also be rules with teeth. Everyone, especially those companies that monetise our personal data, will have an interest to play by the rules.”

On April 6 2016, the EU agreed to a major reform of its data protection framework, by adopting the data protection reform package, comprising the General Data Protection Regulation(GDPR) replacing a 20-year-old directive.

On May 25 2018, the new EU-wide data protection rules are becoming applicable after a two year transition period. New rules to strengthen data protection in EU institutions, bodies and agencies were agreed by European Parliament and European Council negotiators, in the so-called “trilogues”.

