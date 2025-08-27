NSI: More than a million visits to Bulgaria for holidays in July 2025

There were more than a million visits by non-residents to Bulgaria for holidays in July 2025, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on August 27.

The NSI archive does not state a figure for holiday visits to Bulgaria in July 2024, leaving it impossible to calculate the percentage change on an annual basis.

On August 28 2024, the NSI reported that visits by non-residents to Bulgaria for holidays in July 2024 were up by 8.6 per cent compared with July 2023.

In July 2025, the number of visits of non-residents to Bulgaria – for all purposes, holidays, business and transit – was up by 5.6 per cent compared with July 2024, according to the NSI.

In July this year, the largest number of visits to Bulgaria for holidays came from Romania, 245 027.

This was followed by Ukraine (109 810), Poland (86 854), Türkiye (66 540), Czechia (65 246), Germany (55 078), Greece (40 690), Serbia (39 027), the United Kingdom (38 868) and the Netherlands (10 829).

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)