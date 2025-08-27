The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

NSI: More than a million visits to Bulgaria for holidays in July 2025

The Sofia Globe staff

There were more than a million visits by non-residents to Bulgaria for holidays in July 2025, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on August 27.

The NSI archive does not state a figure for holiday visits to Bulgaria in July 2024, leaving it impossible to calculate the percentage change on an annual basis.

On August 28 2024, the NSI reported that visits by non-residents to Bulgaria for holidays in July 2024 were up by 8.6 per cent compared with July 2023.

In July 2025, the number of visits of non-residents to Bulgaria – for all purposes, holidays, business and transit – was up by 5.6 per cent compared with July 2024, according to the NSI.

In July this year, the largest number of visits to Bulgaria for holidays came from Romania, 245 027.

This was followed by Ukraine (109 810), Poland (86 854), Türkiye (66 540), Czechia (65 246), Germany (55 078), Greece (40 690), Serbia (39 027), the United Kingdom (38 868) and the Netherlands (10 829).

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Hands holding a magnifying glass over a page of a dictionary

Most Bulgarian school pupils are learning English as a second language, Russian runs second

Independent Balkan News Agency

Bulgaria’s economy grows by 0.4% in Q4 2013

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria to test siren alarm system in 10 cities on October 1

The Sofia Globe staff