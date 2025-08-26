360° projections at Bulgaria’s newest immersive art space MINA Sofia open on August 29

Performances with three internationally acclaimed immersive experiences in one place — Van Gogh, Dinosaurs and Ancient Egypt — presented with 360° projections, an original soundtrack and a fully immersive digital environment, open on August 29 at MINA Sofia in Bulgaria’s capital city.

Each show surrounds you with 360° projections, original soundtracks, and a fully immersive digital environment, according to MINA Sofia, Bulgaria’s newest immersive art space.

The shows run consecutively, lasting a total of one hour.

The shows are “Van Gogh The Immersive Show”, “Ancient Egypt Under the Gaze of the Gods” and “Dinosaurs An Immersive Journey into Prehistoric World”.

A ticket grants access to all three shows included in one session.

“This is not a gallery. Not a theatre. Not a cinema,” according to MINA Sofia’s website.

The performances will be at the atrium on the third floor of Serdika Center.

Tickets are available at this link and more about the programme at this link.