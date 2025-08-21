The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Entire Europe Motorway linking Sofia to Serbian border ‘to be put into operation mid-September’

The Sofia Globe staff

By mid-September, the entire Europe Highway will be put into operation, Bulgaria’s Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Ivanov said on August 21, according to a media statement by the Road Infrastructure Agency.

The 61.4km motorway is to link Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia to the Serbian border crossing at Kalotina, and is to be connected to Serbia’s A4 motorway.

Finishing works are being carried out on the last section of the Europe Highway, 16.5 km long, from Slivnitsa to the connection with the Sofia Ring Road, Ivanov said.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, the designation of the Europe Motorway was announced by the government in December 2018.

Comments

comments

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

EEA/Norway Grants funding promoted in Sofia

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian President Plevneliev to start political consultations on new government on February 22

Clive Leviev-Sawyer

Bulgarian border police catch 14 illegal immigrants in 24 hours

The Sofia Globe staff