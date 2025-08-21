Entire Europe Motorway linking Sofia to Serbian border ‘to be put into operation mid-September’

By mid-September, the entire Europe Highway will be put into operation, Bulgaria’s Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Ivanov said on August 21, according to a media statement by the Road Infrastructure Agency.

The 61.4km motorway is to link Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia to the Serbian border crossing at Kalotina, and is to be connected to Serbia’s A4 motorway.

Finishing works are being carried out on the last section of the Europe Highway, 16.5 km long, from Slivnitsa to the connection with the Sofia Ring Road, Ivanov said.



As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, the designation of the Europe Motorway was announced by the government in December 2018.



