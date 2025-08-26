Third Station Street Festival in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv in September 2025

For a third year, the Station Street Festival – featuring live music, other events and food and drink stalls – will be held in Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv, in Ivan Vazov Street from September 4 to 9 2025.

Those dates include one of Bulgaria’s long weekends in 2025 – this year, September 6, Unification Day, is on a Saturday, so September 8 will be a special public holiday.

In the words of the organisers “Station Street is an initiative that comprises the talent and experience of a group of professionals aiming to set a new social standart through music, technology, culture, gaming and social initiatives. It is a platform that captures cultural experiences while using technology to provide long term access to culture”.

Station Street Festival 2025 features an extraordinary lineup featuring headliners Acid Arab, 1000mods, Tramhaus, Shirley Davis & The Silverbacks, New Candys and Tamikrest, to name a few.

Acid Arab is a powerful Franco-Algerian collective founded by Pierre-Yves Casanova, Nicolas Borne, Hervé Carvalho, Guido Minisky, and Kenzi Bourras. With their electrifying fusion of sharp Western electronic music and rich Eastern sounds and vocals, they have captivated festival and club audiences across the globe.

1000mods is Greece’s heavy rock juggernaut. Formed in 2006, the band has become a staple of the global stoner and heavy rock scene, known for their thunderous riffs, raw authenticity, and relentless live energy.

Shirley Davis & The Silverbacks deliver a powerful fusion of classic soul, funk, and modern groove — led by the commanding voice of Shirley Davis, whose journey spans continents, tragedy, and triumph. Based in Madrid and rooted in the legacy of Sharon Jones and the soul greats of the ’60s and ’70s, Davis brings personal storytelling, resilience, and raw emotional strength to the stage.

Full details of the programme for the music line-up are available at the Station Street Festival’s official website.

The programme of events also includes a Children’s Workshop, and a Free Architectural Tour of Ivan Vazov Street, formerly known as Station Street.

(Photo via Station Street Festival’s website)