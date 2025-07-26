Code Red: Second day of highest-level weather warning in Bulgaria for July 27 over sizzling temperatures

For the second time in as many days, Bulgaria’s national meteorological bureau has issued the highest-level warning of extremely dangerous weather – Code Red – for several districts for July 27 because of forecast very high temperatures.

The remaining districts are subject to the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather, also because of forecast soaring temperatures.

Across Bulgaria on July 27, maximum temperatures will be between 37° and 42° Celsius, the weather bureau said.

The districts subject to the Code Red warning are Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Haskovo, Yambol, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo, Veliko Turnovo, Lovech, Pleven and Vratsa.

The highest forecast temperatures were 42° for Plovdiv and Veliko Turnovo, while Pleven and Yambol were set to see up to 41°.

The forecast high for Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is 37°. At the Black Sea coast, the forecast high for Bourgas is 32° and for Varna 31°.

The meteorology bureau said that atmospheric pressure was set to drop below the average for the month, with cumulus clouds forming in the western part of the country, which could see some short-lived thunderstorms and rain.

In the coming days, the western and northern parts of the country will experience a cooling down, but temperatures are set to remain high in southern Bulgaria, the bureau said.

