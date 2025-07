An exhibition of work by prominent Bulgarian artist Greddy Assa is on display at Plovdiv City Art Gallery’s Hall 2019 in Gladstone Street until August 26 2025.

On display are more than 55 paintings and large-format drawings created by Assa between 2010 and 2024.



The curator of the exhibition is Daniela Panayotova, curator at the City Art Gallery – Plovdiv.