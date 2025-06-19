Share of electricity from renewables in EU fell in early 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, 42.5 per cent of net electricity generated in the EU came from renewable energy sources , the bloc’s statistics agency Eurostat said on June 19.

Compared with the first quarter of 2024, this represents a 4.3 percentage points (pp) decrease (from 46.8 per cent).

The significant increase in electricity generation from solar (from 40.9 TWh in the first quarter 2024 to 55 TWh in the first quarter 2025) was not sufficient to compensate for the decrease in hydro and wind production (from 260.5 to 218.5 TWh over the same period).

Among EU countries, in the first quarter of 2025 Denmark had the highest share of renewables in net electricity generated with 88.5 per cent, followed by Portugal (86.6 per cent) and Croatia (77.3 per cent). The lowest shares of renewables were recorded in Czechia (13.4 per cent), Malta (14.4 per cent) and Slovakia (15.1 per cent).

In 19 EU countries, the share of renewable energy sources in net electricity generation decreased in the first quarter of 2025 compared with the first quarter of 2024, leading to significant changes in the ranking.

This was related to the decrease in hydro and wind production. The largest drops were recorded in Greece (-12.4 pp), Lithuania (-12.0 pp) and Slovakia (-10.6 pp).

Most of the electricity generated from renewable sources in the first quarter of 2025 came from wind (42.5 per cent), hydro (29.2 per cent) and solar (18.1 per cent), followed by combustible renewable fuels (9.8 per cent) and geothermal energy (0.5 per cent), Eurostat said.