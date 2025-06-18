Bulgaria’s Parliament approves amendments to the Foreigners Act

Bulgaria’s Parliament voted on June 18 to approve the second and final reading of amendments to the Foreigners Act.

The amendments were proposed by the then-caretaker government in January 2025 and approved at first reading in April.

The amendments largely transpose European Commission directives into Bulgarian law, and affect issues such as the Blue Card – the residence and work permit for highly-skilled non-EU citizens, changes that flow from Bulgaria’s fully-fledged membership of the Schengen visa zone, as well as other matters.

The amendments provide that “digital nomads” – foreigners working online for an employer who is outside an EU member state – to be eligible for a long-term residence permit valid for up to six months and which confers the right of residence for up to 180 days.

Another amendment provides that foreigners holding a visa and who represent a foreign company may be eligible for a long-term residence permit after submitting documents of tax compliance, proof that the company has an annual turnover of 100 000 leva or the equivalent in foreign currency.

Within seven days of the entry of a foreigner into Bulgaria who has a long-term residence permit valid for up to six months and with the right of residence of up to 180 days, the employer or an authorised representative of the employer must submit to the Interior Ministry’s Migration Directorate a copy of the page of the foreigner’s passport showing the visa, proof of compulsory medical insurance valid for at least months, pending the issuing of a residence permit for employment as a seasonal worker.

An employer who does not meet the deadline will face a fine of 200 to 1000 leva and a foreigner who fails to submit an application will face a fine of 100 to 500 leva.

On entry to Bulgaria, a foreigner must declare the purpose for which he or she is in the country and, within three days, indicate in writing the address at which he will reside, by filling out an address card according to a template approved by the Interior Minister, except in cases of organised tourism.

Where a visa is issued at an external border, the State Agency for National Security must be notified immediately.

Foreigners who hold a long-term residence visa and have been accepted as postgraduate students in Bulgaria may receive a long-term residence permit for up to one year.

A long-term residence permit may also be issued if a foreigner proves an average annual income of not less than 50 minimum monthly salaries, on the basis of the statutory monthly salary in Bulgaria for the previous year. The sum to be taken into account will be gross, not nett.

The stay of a non-EU national in Bulgaria will be considered as a stay in the Schengen visa zone, in line with the Schengen Borders Code.

The amendments provide that when the holder of a Blue Card issued in another EU member state and whose family has already has residence on a family union basis moves to the Bulgaria, the family of the Blue Card holder may accompany or join the holder in Bulgaria. When their existing residence expires, the members of the family will get 90-day residence permits while their applications for residence are being processed.