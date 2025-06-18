European Parliament: Persistent, systemic, and new threats to rule of law across EU

The European Parliament’s assessment of the European Commission’s 2024 rule of law report and of recent developments highlights a broad range of threats to EU values across member states.

The report, adopted on June 18 by 405 votes for, 210 against, and with 36 abstentions, delivers MEPs’ yearly review of the Commission’s latest rule of law report, and points to worrying developments.

The European Parliament underlines the need for independent, effective judicial systems with highly qualified personnel, and stresses the importance of assessing ongoing reforms in member states, while also condemning interference in corruption investigations and the misuse of judicial systems for political ends.

It reiterates its call for stronger enforcement of EU values and decisions of the Court of Justice of the EU, warning that the legitimacy of the EU legal order is at stake.

The report underscores the deterioration of protection for minorities and vulnerable groups, with a strong focus on LGBTIQ+ people. It deplores the intention of the Commission to withdraw the draft horizontal equal treatment directive and calls for hate crimes and hate speech to be criminalised at EU level.

MEPs condemn attacks on press freedom, the use of spyware against journalists and civil society, and the spread of disinformation undermining democratic processes, calling for full implementation of recent EU legislation such as the Digital Services Act and the Media Freedom Act.

The European Parliament highlights worrying developments in relation to the right of assembly and a rapidly shrinking civic space, attacks on LGBTIQ+ rights, weak anti-corruption enforcement, the rise of extremism, threats to electoral processes, and the use of technology to curtail democratic rights.

MEP also reiterate the need for a “more comprehensive toolbox” that links EU funding more closely to compliance with the rule of law. They warn against the potential misuse of this conditionality against civil society, urging the Commission to ensure that EU funds reach their final recipients, including via direct funding mechanisms.

The report expressly mentions Hungary’s persistent breaches of EU values, referencing political influence on the prosecution service and misuse of EU funds, and urging the Council to unblock stalled Article 7 proceedings.

(Photo: European Parliament)