Bulgaria: Tax inspectors find hikes in prices of basic goods since euro reports

National Revenue Agency inspectors have found noticeable increases in all 14 groups of goods checked in retail chains since the release of official reports saying that Bulgaria is ready to join the euro zone, agency head Roumen Spetsov told bTV on June 19.

Checks of prices were carried out on June 3 – the day before the release of convergence reports by the European Commission and European Central Bank saying that Bulgaria was ready to join the euro as of January 2026 – and again on June 17, Spetsov said.

He said that the largest increase in price that was found was that of mineral water: “Two companies that sell one and a half litres of mineral water have increased their price by 40 per cent within two weeks”.



Spetsov said that from now on, an investigation of the entire process will follow.



“I am not saying that the chain that sells this water has raised the price unreasonably. The delivery price may have gone up,” he said.

“We will investigate this process – how and what led to the fact that within two weeks, mineral water of two specific brands is 40 per cent more expensive. We found this increase in price in various retail chains.”

The other 13 groups where price increases were seen are essential goods taken from the small consumer basket.

“They include bread, meat, cheese, eggs, yoghurt and fresh milk, minced meat, oil and so on,” Spetsov said.

“The results show that the prices of various goods have increased by different percentages. But they are all up. We have a minimal increase within five to 25 per cent in dairy products.

“We have one specific type of cow’s cheese, which is also by 25 per cent. These are data from June 3 to June 17. My opinion is that there is no economic factor that would cause the increase by 40 per cent in the past two weeks.”



Spetsov said that if anyone doubts that the agency has the ability to carry out these checks, “they are deeply mistaken”.

He said that each place would be be investigated, and if the price increases are of the same order, a report of suspicion of a cartel may be filed.

“The increase here has nothing to do with inflation. We are talking about pure speculation here,” Spetsov said.

“That is why we are intervening to impose some correction in this increase. We have identified those who allow themselves to raise prices. I advise them in the coming days to return the price to what it was on June 3,” he said.

