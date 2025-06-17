EU extends sanctions on Russia over illegal annexation of Crimea, Sevastopol

European Union ministers have decided to renew the sanctions introduced by the EU in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol by Russia, until June 23 2026, a statement by the Council of the EU said.

The restrictive measures currently in place were first introduced in June 2014, and include prohibitions targeting the imports of products originating from the illegally annexed Crimea or Sevastopol into the EU, and infrastructural or financial investments and tourism services from the illegally annexed Crimea or Sevastopol.

The exports of certain goods and technologies to Crimean companies or for use in illegally annexed Crimea in the transport, telecommunications and energy sectors or for the prospection, exploration and production of oil, gas and mineral resources are also subject to EU restrictions.

The EU does not recognise and continues to condemn the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation as a violation of international law, the statement said.

“Since 2022, Russia has further violated Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity with its unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine,” the Council of the EU said.

“The EU remains steadfast in its commitment to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and its inherent right of self-defence against the Russian aggression, and dedicated to fully implementing its non-recognition policy,” it said.