Bulgarian, French defence ministers sign framework agreement on joint acquisition of 3D radars

Bulgarian Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov and the Minister of the Armed Forces of France Sébastien Lecornu signed on June 16 a framework agreement on the joint acquisition of three-coordinate radars, Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry said.

The framework agreement provides for the signing of an acquisition order, through which Bulgaria will acquire the main equipment for seven 3D radars and the provision of services, including the training of personnel, the statement said.



The implementation of the project through joint acquisition will create conditions for using the opportunities for financing joint projects and acquisition programs within the framework of the instrument “Security Measures for Europe (SAFE) by Strengthening the European Defence Industry”, as well as under the European Defence Industry Programme, the ministry said.

On June 10, Bulgaria’s Cabinet terminated a previous procedure for the procurement of new 3D radars and approved the starting of a new procedure under the Public Procurement Act for joint public procurement with other Nato member states.

(Photo: Defence Ministry)