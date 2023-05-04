EU 70M euro to support defence sectors of Moldova, Georgia

The Council of the European Union adopted on May 4 two assistance measures under the European Peace Facility (EPF) in support of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova and the Georgian Defence Forces to enhance national security, stability and resilience in the defence sector of both countries, the Council of the EU said.

Building on previous EPF support, the latest assistance measures will contribute to enhancing the operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces of Moldova and the Georgian Defence Forces, and accelerate their compliance with EU standards and interoperability, thereby allowing for better protection of civilians during crises and emergencies, the statement said.

The measures are also aimed at strengthening the Moldovan and Georgian capacities with respect to their participation in EU military missions and operations in third countries, the Council of the EU sad.

The assistance measure adopted for Moldova is worth 40 million euro over a period of 36 months and will finance non-lethal equipment, supplies and services, to the units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova including technical training, where requested.

The approved equipment includes air surveillance, mobility and transportation, logistics, command and control, and cyber-defence equipment.

The assistance measure was requested by Moldova on February 6 2023, and complements the 40 million euro assistance measure adopted in June 2022 and the seven million euro one adopted in December 2021, the statement said.

The 30 million euro assistance measure for Georgia will cover a period of 36 months, and finance non-lethal equipment, supplies and services, to the units of the Georgian Defence Forces, including technical training where requested. The approved equipment includes engineering, command and control, medical, logistics and cyber-defence equipment.

The assistance was requested by Georgia on February 8 2023, and complements the 20 million euro assistance measure adopted in December 2022 and the 12.75 million euro one adopted in December 2021, the Council of the EU said.

(Photo, of Moldovan military personnel taking part in a training exercise in 2011: US Army Europe)

