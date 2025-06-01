Bulgaria’s road death toll in first five months of 2025 is 148

A total of 148 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in the first five months of 2025, the Interior Ministry said on June 1, citing provisional data.

This is five more road deaths than the confirmed figure at the same time in 2024, the ministry said.

There were 2272 road accidents in Bulgaria in January to May 2025 in which people died or were injured.

Apart from the death toll, a total of 2841 people were injured.

In May 2025, there were 553 road accidents, leaving 36 dead and 688 injured.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the European Union in 2024, the European Commission said on March 18, citing preliminary data.

Bulgaria’s road death rate in 2024 was 74 per million population, while Romania’s was 77 per million.

