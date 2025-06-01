Tourism Ministry officially opens Bulgaria’s summer tourism season with seaside concert

Bulgaria’s 2025 summer tourism season was officially opened on May 31 with a beach party in Pomorie, with thousands of members of the public attending, organiser the Tourism Ministry said in a media statement on June 1.

The ministry described Pomorie, on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, as a city that combines sea, history, culture and opportunities for balneology and spa tourism.

“A different start to summer 2025,” Tourism Minister Miroslav Borshosh said.

“Good luck to everyone in tourism – let it be a summer to remember! Thank you to the thousands who were with us at the concert in Pomorie,” Borshosh said.



An evening concert saw performances by Stefan Valdobrev, the Mystery of Bulgarian Voices, Molets and Papi Hans, with a finale by DJ Dimo.



The official program also included a ceremony to raise the Bulgarian national flag and the Blue Flag of the Fisherman’s Port, “as a sign of high environmental standards and sustainable practices in tourism,” the ministry said.



The ministry organised an informal breakfast for the diplomatic corps, followed by a specially selected tour of the city’s tourist attractions, including the Thracian Dome Tomb and the Salt Museum.

The initiative emphasised the importance of international partnership and cultural exchange in promoting Bulgaria as an attractive tourist destination to a global audience, the statement said.



The ministry said that in summer 2025, it would promote not only sea tourism, but also opportunities for tourism in the mountains in all seasons.

A major event is coming up in Chepelare at the end of June, which will highlight the importance of mountain tourism as part of the efforts to promote Bulgaria as a year-round destination, the ministry said.

