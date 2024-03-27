European prosecutors lodge indictment of suspect over agricultural subsidy fraud in Bulgaria

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Sofia has filed an indictment against one suspect for subsidy fraud, following an investigation into projects for cultivating agricultural products, fully funded by the European Union, the office said in a media statement on March 27.

In January 2020, the suspect – not named in the statement – allegedly applied on behalf of three different companies to the State Fund Agriculture – Regional Directorate Plovdiv for EU funds from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF) allocated to Bulgaria, under the scheme for coupled support for the cultivation of vegetables. In total, the funds the suspect applied to amount to 190 000 euro.

According to the evidence, the suspect supplied several documents such as invoices for his sold production to prove the required minimum amount of produce.

In the application, it was declared that a substantial production had been achieved on specified plots.

However, the investigation revealed discrepancies between the declared production and the actual harvest obtained.

If found guilty, the defendant could be sentenced to up to six years of imprisonment and a fine of up to 5000 euro.

All persons concerned are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in the competent Bulgarian courts of law, the statement said.

(Photo: Andreas Krappweis/ freeimages.com)

Please support The Sofia Globe by signing up to become a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!