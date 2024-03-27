The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

European prosecutors lodge indictment of suspect over agricultural subsidy fraud in Bulgaria

The Sofia Globe staff

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Sofia has filed an indictment against one suspect for subsidy fraud, following an investigation into projects for cultivating agricultural products, fully funded by the European Union, the office said in a media statement on March 27.

In January 2020, the suspect – not named in the statement – allegedly applied on behalf of three different companies to the State Fund Agriculture – Regional Directorate Plovdiv for EU funds from the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund (EAGF) allocated to Bulgaria, under the scheme for coupled support for the cultivation of vegetables. In total, the funds the suspect applied to amount to 190 000 euro.

According to the evidence, the suspect supplied several documents such as invoices for his sold production to prove the required minimum amount of produce.

In the application, it was declared that a substantial production had been achieved on specified plots.

However, the investigation revealed discrepancies between the declared production and the actual harvest obtained. 

If found guilty, the defendant could be sentenced to up to six years of imprisonment and a fine of up to  5000 euro.

All persons concerned are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in the competent Bulgarian courts of law, the statement said.

(Photo: Andreas Krappweis/ freeimages.com)

Please support The Sofia Globe by signing up to become a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Il Volo to play Ancient Theatre in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv in July 2020

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s competition watchdog ends fuel cartel investigation without fines

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria to shut down traffic on Danube Bridge

The Sofia Globe staff